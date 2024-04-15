75,879 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Acquired by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Private Client Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter.

BSCP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.43. 402,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,340. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $20.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

