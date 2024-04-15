6,523 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Purchased by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in BlackRock by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 671.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $768.84. The stock had a trading volume of 156,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $808.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $753.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.29.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

