4,792 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Bought by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,248,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,789. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.4819 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

