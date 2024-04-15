40,185 Shares in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Bought by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 102.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1,090.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 112.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 59.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgewater Bancshares

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director James S. Johnson sold 12,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $146,295.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,012.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James S. Johnson sold 12,590 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $146,295.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,012.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 15,687 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $205,656.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,351 shares in the company, valued at $16,221,671.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.21. 20,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.65. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $26.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

