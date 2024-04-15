3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.78 and last traded at $91.92. Approximately 1,117,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,974,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

Get 3M alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on 3M

3M Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 419.1% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.