32,907 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Acquired by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 278.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 29,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,170,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,602,000 after buying an additional 300,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.19.

Insider Activity

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE NLY traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.02. 3,579,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,340. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.02%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

