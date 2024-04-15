27,627 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,000. Trane Technologies comprises 1.2% of Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $14,700,168.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $298.53. The company had a trading volume of 160,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,915. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $306.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.43.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

