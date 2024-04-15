21,941 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Bought by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,217,000. Hubbell makes up about 1.6% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.57.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.2 %

HUBB traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $402.35. 193,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $387.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $227.39 and a 1-year high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $18,286,130.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $18,286,130.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total value of $387,308.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,090.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.