15,303 Shares in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 894.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance

MUE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. 11,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,036. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

