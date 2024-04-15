14,380 Shares in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Acquired by CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $2,867,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 200,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 68,460 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

BTZ stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.02. 338,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,776. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $11.13.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

