131,441 Shares in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 131,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of Hillman Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLMN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,554. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.96 and a beta of 1.72.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $1,079,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 659,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,511.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $1,079,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,511.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 250,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $2,412,757.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 618,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,077 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

