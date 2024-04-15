11,448 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,448 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $100,893,000 after buying an additional 215,522 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QUALCOMM Price Performance
Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $172.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,574,565. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $192.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $177.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,360 shares of company stock worth $7,184,678. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
