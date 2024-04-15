10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.47

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.47 and last traded at $33.54, with a volume of 219999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

10x Genomics Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.90.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.82% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $183.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $180,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 856,381 shares in the company, valued at $38,742,676.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $180,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 856,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,742,676.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $86,424.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,959 shares of company stock worth $773,766. 10.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 56.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,666,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,514,000 after buying an additional 4,565,400 shares in the last quarter. Venrock Management VI LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $117,894,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 467.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,213,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 999,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

