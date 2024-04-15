10,941 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Acquired by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,328,000 after purchasing an additional 362,140 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,049,000 after purchasing an additional 868,250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,066,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,953,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,248,000 after acquiring an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,038,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,518. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average of $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

