10,011 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,011 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after purchasing an additional 383,015 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 202,637 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.29. 15,432,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,145,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

