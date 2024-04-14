Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Up 79.0% in March

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 79.0% from the March 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Zurich Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of ZURVY stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52.

About Zurich Insurance Group

See Also

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

