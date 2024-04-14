Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Up 79.0% in March

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 79.0% from the March 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Zurich Insurance Group Price Performance
Shares of ZURVY stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52.
About Zurich Insurance Group
