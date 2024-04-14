Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $339.05

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 339.05 ($4.29) and traded as high as GBX 379.10 ($4.80). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 375 ($4.75), with a volume of 25,770 shares trading hands.

Zotefoams Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 357.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 339. The company has a market cap of £183.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1,973.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Zotefoams Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.28. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is 3,684.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zotefoams Company Profile

In other news, insider Malcolm Swift purchased 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 394 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £21,350.86 ($27,022.98). Insiders bought a total of 5,503 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,086 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; Ecozote foam that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

