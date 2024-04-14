Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZION. Compass Point reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 37.70%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $140,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,866 shares in the company, valued at $49,200,155.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $744,893 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $741,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $1,176,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

