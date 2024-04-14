YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,187.20.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,175.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.71, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,263.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,130.94. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $686.08 and a 52 week high of $1,349.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

