YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $298.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.28. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 129.73%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

