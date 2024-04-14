YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,073,000 after buying an additional 1,346,447 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,035,000 after buying an additional 882,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,707,000 after buying an additional 1,248,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $37.75 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

