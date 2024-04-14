YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,960 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 1.5% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $15,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $221.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $231.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.57.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.47.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

