YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,426 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,552,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,981,000 after acquiring an additional 75,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Morningstar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,957,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Morningstar by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,326,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,745,000 after acquiring an additional 98,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,170,000 after acquiring an additional 43,350 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Morningstar by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,007,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,055,000 after acquiring an additional 380,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.81, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,630,647.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.81, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,630,647.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.65, for a total transaction of $1,021,892.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,883,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,403,451.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,733,515 over the last three months. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Morningstar Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MORN opened at $305.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.34 and its 200 day moving average is $276.07. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $316.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 93.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 18.54%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

