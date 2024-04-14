YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,712 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,910,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,665,000 after buying an additional 145,390 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,200,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,405,000 after buying an additional 217,047 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 89.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,283,000 after buying an additional 2,839,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,267,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,667,000 after purchasing an additional 92,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $101.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $105.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.69 and its 200 day moving average is $96.13.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.