YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 167.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $50.53 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.27 and a 52 week high of $52.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $50.44.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.