YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $71.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.