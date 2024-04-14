YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 326.8% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 82,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

