YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $234,000 Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 4,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $384,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,135,150.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,715 shares of company stock worth $22,789,138 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $103.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.94.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

