YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.82 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $438.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $438.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.89. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

