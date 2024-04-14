YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,046 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 25,274 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

NYSE:FTV opened at $82.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

