YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,177 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $1,065,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,697 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Salesforce by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 907,375 shares of company stock worth $262,519,346. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $294.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.37. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.45 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.77.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

