YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,173,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 37,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Hershey by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $185.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

