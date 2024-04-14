XYO Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.08 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $113.78 million and $3.08 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XYO has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010220 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011083 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00016096 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001295 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,363.68 or 0.99885812 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000053 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00823158 USD and is down -9.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $3,067,665.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.