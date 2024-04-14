XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.48) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XPS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 280 ($3.54) to GBX 298 ($3.77) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of XPS opened at GBX 261 ($3.30) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 225.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 219.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £537.74 million, a PE ratio of 3,728.57 and a beta of 0.54. XPS Pensions Group has a one year low of GBX 151.50 ($1.92) and a one year high of GBX 268 ($3.39).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is currently 12,857.14%.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

