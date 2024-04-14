Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $53.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

