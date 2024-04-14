Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Raised to $123.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.36.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $101.18 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $117.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,282 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 81,338 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 249,716 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.