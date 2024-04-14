WOW-token (WOW) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $220.79 million and $29.29 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000443 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012033 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004066 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW-token is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
