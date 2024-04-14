Wolfe Research Upgrades Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) to “Outperform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has $58.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.08.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IONS opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.90. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $34.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 46.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 10,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $560,196.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,832. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Onaiza Cadoret-Manier sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $280,536.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 10,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $560,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,734 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,226 in the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,459,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.