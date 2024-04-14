Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given Buy Rating at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $410.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WING. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $271.83.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ:WING opened at $365.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.77. Wingstop has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $379.00. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 155.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after acquiring an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,520,000 after acquiring an additional 370,032 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,107,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,253,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,216,000 after acquiring an additional 422,727 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.