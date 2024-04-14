Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Windtree Therapeutics Stock Up 14.8 %

Shares of WINT stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.44. 802,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Windtree Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $18.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Windtree Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Windtree Therapeutics by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64,232 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Windtree Therapeutics by 894.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96,515 shares during the period. 29.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure.

