WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Short Interest Up 23.6% in March

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Down 0.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 1,130.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 342.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WHF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 49,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,935. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $285.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.28.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

