Westlake (NYSE:WLK) PT Raised to $162.00 at Citigroup

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $140.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded Westlake from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.79.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $153.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.37. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $103.28 and a fifty-two week high of $162.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Westlake will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $677,460.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,389,052.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,225. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Westlake by 66.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 47,799 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Westlake by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the third quarter worth about $790,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Westlake by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $577,344,000 after purchasing an additional 96,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Westlake by 18.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

