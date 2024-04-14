Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,014 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.06. 5,328,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,233,417. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WDC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Western Digital news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.