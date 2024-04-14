Wells Fargo & Company Raises UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target to $88.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $80.07 on Wednesday. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.73%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $290,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,950,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $290,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,950,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Pauls sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $114,494.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,516.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,661 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in UMB Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

