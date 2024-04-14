Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
NYSE WFC opened at $56.47 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $199.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,623,044,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $345,861,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,640,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,043,000 after buying an additional 6,118,817 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
