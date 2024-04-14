Wells Fargo & Company Boosts First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target to $16.00

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded First Horizon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Horizon from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Horizon from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

First Horizon Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of FHN opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,946,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,359,000 after purchasing an additional 171,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Horizon by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,689,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,075 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its position in First Horizon by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 10,162,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Horizon by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,641,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,526,000 after purchasing an additional 883,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in First Horizon by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,898,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

