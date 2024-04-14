Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $165.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.05.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of COF opened at $139.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.75. The stock has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $149.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 158.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 53,894 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,471,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 131,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,807,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.