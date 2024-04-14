Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IMAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.57.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $869.97 million, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $86.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IMAX news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $421,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 138,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,057.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in IMAX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IMAX by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in IMAX by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IMAX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in IMAX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

