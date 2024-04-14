Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GERN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Geron alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GERN

Geron Trading Down 3.4 %

GERN opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.62. Geron has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 77,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 63.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Geron’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Geron will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Geron by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 571,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Geron by 31.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Geron by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Geron by 24.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 143,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Geron by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

(Get Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.