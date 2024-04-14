Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $340.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $331.33.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $259.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.53 and its 200-day moving average is $273.69. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $184,713,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,627,000 after purchasing an additional 375,439 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,080,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 263,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,276,000 after purchasing an additional 200,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

